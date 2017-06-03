Oscoda Man Dies in Gladwin County Crash

An Oscoda man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed in Gladwin County.

It happened on M-30 north of Secord Dam Road in Gladwin Township just before 8 Saturday morning.

Deputies say the driver crossed the center line and went into a ditch hitting trees.

They say Anthony Noell died in the crash.

Four other passengers and the driver were taken to the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland.

The crash remains under investigation.