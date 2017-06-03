Cadillac Police Investigating Two Suspicious Fires

Cadillac Police and the City Fire Marshal are looking into two fires they're calling suspicious.

Police say the first fire happened just after 3 Saturday morning in a trash can at Cadillac High School.

The second fire happened about 20 minutes later at Foster Brothers Indoor Storage.

There was minor damage at that business.

If you have any information about the fires call Wexford County Central Dispatch at 231-779-9211 or Silent Observer at 800-528-8234.