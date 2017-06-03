Soo SuperValu Evacuated, Searched After Police Find A Suspicious White Powder

A store in Sault Ste. Marie was evacuated and searched after police say an employee found a suspicious white powder.

Officers found the powder on a piece of paper with a note that read “here’s your Anthax.”

The Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department arrived at the Soo SuperValu and collected the substance and secured it.

Police say a white female was caught on surveillance camera acting suspiciously near the front entrance of the store.

Police officers say they knew the subject in the video to be a local resident, who they believe left the note.

Once officers found the subject, she was transported to War Memorial Hospital where she and the officer were placed into quarantine for about an hour.

They both tested negative for any hazardous substances.

The store was cleared by the Health Department and reopened.

The subject has been taken to Hiawatha Behavioral Health for an evaluation, and charges are pending through the prosecutor’s office.