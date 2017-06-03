Soo SuperValu Evacuated, Searched After Police Find A Suspicious White Powder

A store in Sault Ste. Marie was evacuated and searched after police say an employee found a suspicious white powder.
A store in Sault Ste. Marie was evacuated and searched after police say an employee found a suspicious white powder.
A free family event Saturday for those who love the outdoors and fairies.
A free family event Saturday for those who love the outdoors and fairies.
If you're a Consumers Energy customer in Benzie and Leelanau Counties, you're going to see an interruption in your service overnight Friday.
If you're a Consumers Energy customer in Benzie and Leelanau Counties, you're going to see an interruption in your service overnight Friday.
The people at The Northern Angler lost a dear friend to suicide in April. To bring more awareness to suicide prevention, they'll be hosting a fly fishing event in his honor.
The people at The Northern Angler lost a dear friend to suicide in April. To bring more awareness to suicide prevention, they'll be hosting a fly fishing event in his honor.
“Couldn't have asked for better weather at the Barryton Lilac Festival, complete with monster truck rides.”
“Couldn't have asked for better weather at the Barryton Lilac Festival, complete with monster truck rides.”
Downtown Petoskey is buzzing. They’re kicking off summer with an open house Friday. Streets are closed.
Downtown Petoskey is buzzing. They’re kicking off summer with an open house Friday. Streets are closed.
Come on down... A Central Michigan University instructor got the opportunity of lifetime and won on one of the nation's most popular game shows.
Come on down... A Central Michigan University instructor got the opportunity of lifetime and won on one of the nation's most popular game shows.
A Kingsley man is facing charges in connection with two stolen ATMs in Grand Traverse County.
A Kingsley man is facing charges in connection with two stolen ATMs in Grand Traverse County.
Thousands flooded Central Michigan University's athletic facilities once again for day two of the Special Olympics Summer Games.
Thousands flooded Central Michigan University's athletic facilities once again for day two of the Special Olympics Summer Games.
A young man thrown from a bull nearly lost his life, Now he's recovering, and his mother is telling his story.
A young man thrown from a bull nearly lost his life, Now he's recovering, and his mother is telling his story.
In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
A young man thrown from a bull nearly lost his life, Now he's recovering, and his mother is telling his story.
A young man thrown from a bull nearly lost his life, Now he's recovering, and his mother is telling his story.
The people at The Northern Angler lost a dear friend to suicide in April. To bring more awareness to suicide prevention, they'll be hosting a fly fishing event in his honor.
The people at The Northern Angler lost a dear friend to suicide in April. To bring more awareness to suicide prevention, they'll be hosting a fly fishing event in his honor.
Come on down... A Central Michigan University instructor got the opportunity of lifetime and won on one of the nation's most popular game shows.
Come on down... A Central Michigan University instructor got the opportunity of lifetime and won on one of the nation's most popular game shows.
A Kingsley man is facing charges in connection with two stolen ATMs in Grand Traverse County.
A Kingsley man is facing charges in connection with two stolen ATMs in Grand Traverse County.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
A free family event Saturday for those who love the outdoors and fairies.
A free family event Saturday for those who love the outdoors and fairies.
A Gladwin man is dead after his truck went off the road and crashed into several trees in Midland County’s Lincoln Township.
A Gladwin man is dead after his truck went off the road and crashed into several trees in Midland County’s Lincoln Township.