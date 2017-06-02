Consumers Energy: Planned Outages for Customers in Benzie, Leelanau Counties

If you're a Consumers Energy customer in Benzie and Leelanau Counties, you're going to see an interruption in your service overnight Friday.

At 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, about 2,500 customers in Benzie County’s Benzie, Weldon and Joyfield townships will be interrupted for about an hour.

Then at 4:15 a.m., about 3,000 customers will be interrupted in Leelanau County’s Empire Township and Benzie County's Platte, Homestead and Benzonia townships.

That one lasts about two hours.

Consumers says backup dates for these outages would be at the same times on Sunday morning.