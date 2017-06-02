Life And Whim At The Grand Traverse Commons Hosts Fairy Fest

A free family event Saturday for those who love the outdoors and fairies.
If you're a Consumers Energy customer in Benzie and Leelanau Counties, you're going to see an interruption in your service overnight Friday.
The people at The Northern Angler lost a dear friend to suicide in April. To bring more awareness to suicide prevention, they'll be hosting a fly fishing event in his honor.
“Couldn't have asked for better weather at the Barryton Lilac Festival, complete with monster truck rides.”
Downtown Petoskey is buzzing. They’re kicking off summer with an open house Friday. Streets are closed.
Come on down... A Central Michigan University instructor got the opportunity of lifetime and won on one of the nation's most popular game shows.
A Kingsley man is facing charges in connection with two stolen ATMs in Grand Traverse County.
Thousands flooded Central Michigan University's athletic facilities once again for day two of the Special Olympics Summer Games.
A young man thrown from a bull nearly lost his life, Now he's recovering, and his mother is telling his story.
“We can just get here so fast it makes a weekend trip possible.”
In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
A Gladwin man is dead after his truck went off the road and crashed into several trees in Midland County’s Lincoln Township.
It's a big day at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City. They welcome the first direct flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Brian Haik of Manistee has been reported missing.
A new leap into the wild blue yonder. The Stratolaunch is the world's largest airplane, and the massive craft has a wingspan bigger than an NFL football field.
The FBI is in Michigan investigating a matter of national security.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
What could be a rare white wolf sighting in Manistee County has residents and the DNR looking for more information.
