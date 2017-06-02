Life And Whim At The Grand Traverse Commons Hosts Fairy Fest

A free family event Saturday for those who love the outdoors and fairies.

The owners of Life and Whim started the Fairy Trails last May at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.

The Fairy Trails are filled with little fairy houses built by artists and kids who love fairies.

The houses are made from all natural materials like sticks, pine cones, flowers and shells.

On Saturday, they will be putting on a Fairy Fest to kick off the summer with live music, crafts, a parade and almost 20 new fairy houses along the trails.

“We have three young girls; they love fairies, obsessed with it, loved building fairy houses,” said Jay Harrington, owner of Life and Whim. “So rather than just, sort of doing it on our own, we decided let’s build a space where people can come out, explore, build fairy houses of their own and it’s been a real magical sort of space for that sort of discovery and exploration.”

The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. and kids are encouraged to wear wings or animal costumes for the parade.