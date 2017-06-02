Barryton Lilac Festival Begins

“Couldn't have asked for better weather at the Barryton Lilac Festival, complete with monster truck rides.”

Friday kicked off the event in Central Park downtown, featuring a talent show, barbecue and karaoke.

Oh, and of course rides in the Shell Camino.

“We love it. The fan reactions is what we appreciate the most. It's so great to see the kids jump off first words out of their mouths is, oh that was awesome. So come on by and experience it yourself,” Ronald Kujat, Shell Camino Monster Truck Team said.

This year's theme, down on the farm.

Tractors will be featured in the parade.

The Barryton Lilac Festival runs until Sunday.