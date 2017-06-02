Downtown Petoskey Holds Open House Event Benefiting Little Traverse Bay Humane Society

Downtown Petoskey is buzzing.

They’re kicking off summer with an open house Friday.

Streets are closed.

Shops and restaurants are opening their doors to welcome people, and the warm weather.

There’s family fun, like fashion shows, and food and drink tastings.

You can even bring your four legged friends.

And money raised by the event goes to a great cause.

"The proceeds are supporting the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, which is great. They are also bringing some adoptable dogs, we're having a meet and greet in the park so you can meet your forever friend if you want, a couple of those adoptable dogs will also be in the fashion show,” Andi Symonds, promotions coordinator, Downtown Petoskey said.

When it gets dark, they'll show the movie ‘A Dog's Purpose,’ on an outdoor screen.

The movie is based on Petoskey author W. Bruce Cameron's book.