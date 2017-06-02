CMU Educator Wins Big On 'The Price Is Right'

Come on down...

A Central Michigan University instructor got the opportunity of lifetime and won on one of the nation's most popular game shows.

Lori Wangberg, a health educator at CMU, recently traveled to L.A. with her husband.

When she visited the Price Is Right studios, she ended up a contestant on the show.

Lori says she got the full behind-the-scenes experience alongside other audience members, getting to meet Drew Carey, himself.

She played "Secret X's,” working with the audience (including her husband) to win a trip to Nashville and the Grand Ole Opery.

She also won guitar lessons.

She made it all the big wheel but went over after the second spin.

She says her father, who recently passed away, loved watching the show and she thought of him while being up on the stage.

"Being there and being with the people was really cool enough,” Wangberg says. “Getting on stage was a bonus, for sure, but just being there especially in light of the fact that I wanted to go for my dad, too, just because he had loved the show so much. That was enough for me."

Lori's trip to Nashville hasn't been scheduled yet, but she looks forward to it.

Her husband plans on taking up the guitar lessons.