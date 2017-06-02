Central Michigan University Begins Day Two Of Special Olympics

Thousands flooded Central Michigan University's athletic facilities once again for day two of the Special Olympics Summer Games.

From track and field to the javelin throw and the dead lift, the Special Olympics brings competitors to the same arena on the same level.

This year's events brought the highest turnout yet.

Nearly 3,000 athletes competed from every Michigan county.

This year's events included softball, dashes, bocce, weightlifting, gymnastics and many more.

Districts across the state each brought hundreds of their own athletes.

“This is where it all begins, competition,” says Gail Huber, Area 7 Director for the Michigan Special Olympics. “This is where you see all the smiles, the happiness, the competitiveness, and the best thing is sportsmanship, whether they win or lose. It doesn't matter."

The closing ceremony began at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

But more competitions will continue in Mt. Pleasant tomorrow.