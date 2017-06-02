Mid Michigan Honor Flight Golf Scramble Kicks Off in Grayling

“There's nothing we can ever do to properly thank a veteran for their service.”

First responders teeing off today, to give Northern Michigan veterans a once in a lifetime experience.

It's the second annual Mid-Michigan Honor Flight Golf Scramble at Fox Run Golf Club in Grayling.

All the money raised at the event pays the way for veterans to visit war memorials in Washington D.C.

Photojournalist Jeff Blakeman caught up with golfers, excited to give back.

“Well today we have the second annual first responder open in support of Mid Michigan Honor Flight. All the funds from today go to fund getting veterans that have a well-deserved reason to go out to Washington D.C. and see the monuments that are in honor of their service to our country,” Josh Lator, post commander, Houghton Lake said.

“I recently went last week to the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. And I'll tell ya it was very touching. The veterans, a lot of them get emotional, they cry. They were never properly thanked and we strive to set the record straight in that regard,” Trooper Grant Guzikowski said.

“They didn’t get the welcome we feel they deserved a lot of that have not had the opportunity or the means to go see these sites that are in honor and these monuments, for some of them give them, give them the welcome they never received,” Lator said.

There’s no way we can truly repay them that we owe them, any chance we have to say thank you. Let them know they are loved and appreciated and show them support it feels good to be doing the right thing and let them know they are loved by their country,” he said.