TVC Cherry Capital Airport Welcomes First Direct Flight From DFW

Coordinators of a decades long federally-funded college prep program are wondering if they'll get the necessary funds this year.
Coordinators of a decades long federally-funded college prep program are wondering if they'll get the necessary funds this year.
It's been talked about since the 1980s, but now more than ever lawmakers are pushing to build another super lock in Sault Ste. Marie.
It's been talked about since the 1980s, but now more than ever lawmakers are pushing to build another super lock in Sault Ste. Marie.
“There's nothing we can ever do to properly thank a veteran for their service.”
“There's nothing we can ever do to properly thank a veteran for their service.”
A historic site with a rich archeological past. In this week’s Hometown Tourist David and Erin take you to The Museum of Ojibwa Culture in St. Ignace.
A historic site with a rich archeological past. In this week’s Hometown Tourist David and Erin take you to The Museum of Ojibwa Culture in St. Ignace.
“We can just get here so fast it makes a weekend trip possible.”
“We can just get here so fast it makes a weekend trip possible.”
And Traverse City businesses are excited to have more opportunities for guests to come explore Northern Michigan.
And Traverse City businesses are excited to have more opportunities for guests to come explore Northern Michigan.
St. Ambrose Cellars plies its trade with help from some of nature's hardest workers--honey bees!
Mead is what they're known for, but now, there's a bubbly new venture making its rounds through its Beulah tasting room.
St. Ambrose Cellars plies its trade with help from some of nature's hardest workers--honey bees!
Mead is what they're known for, but now, there's a bubbly new venture making its rounds through its Beulah tasting room.
More than 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are done in the United States every year.
More than 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are done in the United States every year.
One dedicated runner is taking his talents past this week's events, to something much bigger, all to help raise money for the games he loves so much.
One dedicated runner is taking his talents past this week's events, to something much bigger, all to help raise money for the games he loves so much.
Almost a dozen guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition found in an Isabella County man's home.
Almost a dozen guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition found in an Isabella County man's home.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
A Gladwin man is dead after his truck went off the road and crashed into several trees in Midland County’s Lincoln Township.
A Gladwin man is dead after his truck went off the road and crashed into several trees in Midland County’s Lincoln Township.
It's a big day at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City. They welcome the first direct flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
It's a big day at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City. They welcome the first direct flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
A new leap into the wild blue yonder. The Stratolaunch is the world's largest airplane, and the massive craft has a wingspan bigger than an NFL football field.
A new leap into the wild blue yonder. The Stratolaunch is the world's largest airplane, and the massive craft has a wingspan bigger than an NFL football field.
Brian Haik of Manistee has been reported missing.
Brian Haik of Manistee has been reported missing.
The FBI is in Michigan investigating a matter of national security.
The FBI is in Michigan investigating a matter of national security.
What could be a rare white wolf sighting in Manistee County has residents and the DNR looking for more information.
What could be a rare white wolf sighting in Manistee County has residents and the DNR looking for more information.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.