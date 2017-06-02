Traverse City Businesses Excited For Increased Tourism From Texas

And Traverse City businesses are excited to have more opportunities for guests to come explore Northern Michigan.

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is excited for this new direct flight.

General Manager Tim Norman hopes more people will want to come now that there is an easier way to get to Traverse City.

This is extremely important for tourism in Northern Michigan.

They are ready to welcome those from the southwestern part of the country to come enjoy the golf courses, spa and more this summer.

“We have so much to offer. We have our three golf courses here at the resort and when you start to look at the area they can very quickly get to a dozen just in about 30 to 40 minutes, so they love to see us and then see what else we have to offer in the area as well,” Norman said.

The direct flight to and from Dallas Fort Worth will also provide faster routes for Northern Michigan travelers to get to the Southwest U.S, or even connect to South America.