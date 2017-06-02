Guns, Thousands Of Rounds Of Ammunition Found In Isabella Co. Home

Almost a dozen guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition found in an Isabella County man's home.

Isabella County Deputies got a tip that a Chippewa Township man had a stockpile of guns.

Deputies say the man was not allowed to have guns because of a past felony conviction.

He was cooperative with the investigation and turned over nine long guns, two pistols and about 15,000 rounds of ammunition.

The sheriff's office says the weapons and ammo were scattered throughout the man's home, some even hidden behind panels and in bunker-like locations.

Charges are being reviewed.