Lt. Governor Brian Calley Works to Make the State Legislature Part-Time

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley was knocking on doors in Traverse City Friday, trying to get signatures to make a big change in Lansing.

He wants the state legislature to become part-time.

It would limit the legislature to 90 consecutive days for a session, meaning that lawmakers could spend more time in their districts.

“So when we have representation that rooted in our community representation that is tied too and living their lives living in those communities and just spend a small period of time living in Lansing bubble. We are going to get a Lansing that looks more like Northern Michigan,” Calley said.

There’s a lot of speculation that Calley will announce a run for governor, but he did not address it Friday.