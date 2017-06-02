Isabella Co. Deputies Identify Nine Suspects In Connection With Multiple Thefts

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says they've recovered multiple stolen items and identified nine suspects in connection to the thefts.

The investigation started when a suspect tried to trade a stolen violin at a local music store.

Right now, police say the nine people involved are both minors and adults.

Multiple homes reported stolen items to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office.

Many of those items have since been found and recovered from different locations.

This is still under investigation as warrants are being requested.