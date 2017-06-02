US Unemployment Rate Reaches Lowest Level Since 2001

The U.S. unemployment rate has reached its lowest level since 2001.

The rate dropped to 4.3 percent May.

It comes with some disappointing job growth, however the economy added 138,000 jobs last month.

So far this year, the U.S. has added 810,000 jobs.

Right now, Americans are also earning more.

Hourly wages rose 2.5 percent over the past year.

These jobs numbers could clear the path for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this month.

Federal officials hinted at a rate hike last week, that is if the economy stays on track.