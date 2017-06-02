Russian President Vladmir Putin: Syrian President Not Responsible For April Attack

Russian president Vladimir Putin says a chemical attack in Syria was a provocation against Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

At an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin strongly reaffirmed Russia’s view that Assad's forces were not responsible for the deadly attack in April.

Now, Putin argues the attack was intended to put blame on the Syrian ruler, insisting “Assad didn't use those weapons.”

Putin offered the U.S. and its allies the chance to inspect the Syrian base for traces of the chemical agent, and then criticized them for not doing so.