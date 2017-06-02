California Girl Wins Scripps National Spelling Bee

After three days of grueling competition, America has a new spelling champion.

12-year-old Ananya Vinay from Fresno, California spelled her way to a victory in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The last of 40 standing, Vinay won the $40,000 cash prize.

She placed 172nd last year.

Vinay says she then went back home to Fresno and went to work.

Her father, who rushed the stage after the final word, said he wasn't surprised at all.

Vinay is the first solo winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee after it ended in a tie the past three years.