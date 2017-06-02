Mecosta County Man Convicted Of Jury Tampering

A Mecosta County man has been convicted of jury tampering after handing out jury nullification pamphlets in front of a courthouse.

Jurors in Mecosta County found Keith Wood guilty Thursday of trying to influence separate potential jurors in a 2015 case against a man who fought with the state over illegally filling wetlands.

Wood was arrested back in 2015 for standing outside the 77th District Court in Big Rapids, advising prospective jurors to vote their conscience over the law.

Right now, he's free on bond but faces up to a year in jail when he returns for sentencing next month.