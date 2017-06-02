BrewVine: St. Ambrose Cellars in Beulah

St. Ambrose Cellars plies its trade with help from some of nature's hardest workers--honey bees!

Mead is what they're known for, but now, there's a bubbly new venture making its rounds through its Beulah tasting room--beer.

Whether you go for the old standby, or take one of their new brews for a test drive, St. Ambrose in sure to deliver what you're looking for!