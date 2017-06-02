Local Athlete Runs To Raise Money For Special Olympics Michigan

St. Ambrose Cellars plies its trade with help from some of nature's hardest workers--honey bees!
Mead is what they're known for, but now, there's a bubbly new venture making its rounds through its Beulah tasting room.
More than 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are done in the United States every year.
One dedicated runner is taking his talents past this week's events, to something much bigger, all to help raise money for the games he loves so much.
Almost a dozen guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition found in an Isabella County man's home.
Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley was knocking on doors in Traverse City Friday, trying to get signatures to make a big change in Lansing.
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says they've recovered multiple stolen items and identified nine suspects in connection to the thefts.
The U.S. unemployment rate has reached its lowest level since 2001. The rate dropped to 4.3 percent May.
Russian president Vladimir Putin says a chemical attack in Syria was a provocation against Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.
After three days of grueling competition, America has a new spelling champion.
A Mecosta County man has been convicted of jury tampering after handing out jury nullification pamphlets in front of a courthouse.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
It's a big day at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City. They welcome the first direct flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Brian Haik of Manistee has been reported missing.
What could be a rare white wolf sighting in Manistee County has residents and the DNR looking for more information.
A new leap into the wild blue yonder. The Stratolaunch is the world's largest airplane, and the massive craft has a wingspan bigger than an NFL football field.
A Gladwin man is dead after his truck went off the road and crashed into several trees in Midland County’s Lincoln Township.
The FBI is in Michigan investigating a matter of national security.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
