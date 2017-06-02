Midland Man Arrested Following Crash Involving Car, Tractor

A Midland man was arrested Friday after a crash involving a car and tractor in Isabella County.

Isabella County deputies responded to an accident on M-20 involving a car and a farm tractor around 3:00 Friday morning.

During the investigation, deputies determined the driver, a 55-year-old man from Midland, was highly intoxicated.

He was not injured in the crash but was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The driver was arrested and is awaiting arraignment.