Midland Man Arrested Following Crash Involving Car, Tractor

A Midland man was arrested Friday after a crash involving a car and tractor in Isabella County.
A Kingsley man is facing charges in connection with two stolen ATMs in Grand Traverse County.
A Rose City man is accused of stealing two cars, including his grandparents' and crashing into a building.
If you're a person who likes to look for hidden gems around our beautiful state, we have one for you!
It's a big day at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City. They welcome the first direct flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Governor Rick Snyder and other lawmakers are touring the Soo Locks Friday.
The Trump Administration is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate its executive order temporarily banning travelers from several primarily-Muslim countries from entering the US.
In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
The FBI is in Michigan investigating a matter of national security.
In 1942 Central Lake opened a new dime store, Bachmann’s Store. Today the infamous store is still up and running, and full of excitement.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
What could be a rare white wolf sighting in Manistee County has residents and the DNR looking for more information.
Brian Haik of Manistee has been reported missing.
A new leap into the wild blue yonder. The Stratolaunch is the world's largest airplane, and the massive craft has a wingspan bigger than an NFL football field.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
A Gladwin man is dead after his truck went off the road and crashed into several trees in Midland County’s Lincoln Township.
A crowded and divided room Wednesday night as the discussion on Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city continues.
A Cheboygan man was charged Thursday night after deputies say he broke into a home, stole a truck and then got it stuck in the mud.
