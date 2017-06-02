UPDATE: Kingsley Man Facing Charges In Connection With Hotel ATM Thefts

A Kingsley man is facing charges in connection with two stolen ATMs in Grand Traverse County.

Charles Peterson is accused of several felony offences in connection with the ATM thefts from two local hotels.

On Friday a man stole two ATMs from two different hotels.

In both cases, the man claimed he was there to switch out their ATM for an updated one, but instead left an empty crate.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s office got a search warrant for a home where they found the two ATMs, one already opened.

They found other evidence related to the crime.

He is facing two counts of safe breaking, two counts of larceny in a building, possession of burglary tools and larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000.

Peterson is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.