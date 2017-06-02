Kingsley Man Charged With Stealing ATMs in Grand Traverse County

In this update, a Kingsley man is now charged with stealing two ATMs in Grand Traverse County.

9&10 News was in the courtroom Friday as Charles Peterson Junior was charged with two counts of safe breaking, three counts of larceny, and possession of burglary tools.

He’s accused of stealing the machines from two hotels.

Last Friday, a man claimed to be a repair technician and was switching out the hotels' ATMs for updated ones.

But left empty crates instead.

Then on Tuesday, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office searched a home in Kingsley where they found two ATMs, one already opened.

Peterson is expected to be back in court later this month.