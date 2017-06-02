Rose City Man Accused Of Stealing Two Cars, Crashing Into Building

A Rose City man is accused of stealing two cars, including his grandparents' and crashing into a building.

Troopers say it happened in Rose City Saturday night after Christopher Farmer stole his grandparents' truck and drove into town.

State police say Farmer first hit a telephone pole, then the RC Boutique building, before running from the accident.

They say Farmer then stole another car and drove back to his grandparents' house.

He is charged with home invasion and failing to report an accident.

Troopers say alcohol is believed to have played a role.