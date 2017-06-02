Governor Rick Snyder, Lawmakers Tour The Soo Locks

Governor Rick Snyder and other lawmakers are touring the Soo Locks Friday.

The governor, joined by congressmen Jack Bergman and Fred Upton, as well as U.S. senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters are getting a firsthand look at the state of the locks.

On Thursday, the group introduced new legislation.

The Soo Locks Modernization act, will help them secure money to build a new Soo Lock.

