Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: Fisher's Covered Bridge

Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: Fisher’s Covered Bridge

If you're a person who likes to look for hidden gems around our beautiful state, we have one for you! 

Down two tracks and trails is a bridge that spans the Chippewa River in Isabella County.

If you're feeling adventurous, make a trip to Deerfield Par, west of Mount Pleasant, and hike to Fisher's Covered Bridge.

Chief photojournalist Corey Adkins takes us soaring above this Michigan treasure.