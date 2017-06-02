Seven Arrested In Connection With Missaukee County Meth Bust

In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.

These are the five people arrested as part of a smurfing investigation.

It started Wednesday when a business owner tipped off the Traverse Narcotics Team.

That person told TNT several people had purchased items used to make meth.

From there, the drug team found their car and traced it to this McBain house.

Detectives then made two traffic stops and brought in four people.

They later arrested three others inside the house.

All five are charged with meth related crimes.

The final two have not yet been arraigned.