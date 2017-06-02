FBI Investigates Matter Of National Security In Dearborn - Northern Michigan's News Leader

FBI Investigates Matter Of National Security In Dearborn

The FBI is in Michigan investigating a matter of national security.

On Thursday agents were on Jonathon Street in Dearborn.

Right now the FBI is not saying much about the investigation, but does say this is the only location involved in their investigation at this time.

Even though they are conducting an operation related to national security, the FBI does not believe there is any threat to the public.

More information about this investigation is expected to be released Friday.