FBI Investigates Matter Of National Security In Dearborn

The FBI is in Michigan investigating a matter of national security.
In 1942 Central Lake opened a new dime store, Bachmann’s Store. Today the infamous store is still up and running, and full of excitement.
A Gladwin man is dead after his truck went off the road and crashed into several trees in Midland County’s Lincoln Township.
Good news, Northern Michigan...it's National Doughnut Day! Whether they're frosted, powdered or glazed, the sweet holiday is the perfect excuse to indulge in your favorite type of doughnuts.
The Trump Administration is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate its executive order temporarily banning travelers from several primarily-Muslim countries from entering the US.
Dozens of people are dead after a gunman targeted a casino in the Philippines capital city of Manila.
Scientists at Michigan State University have received a $300,000 grant to protect our state cherries from an invasive fruit fly.
A Northern Michigan youth soccer program is looking for a little help from the community to keep it running.
A Traverse City event is giving the community a chance to upgrade their bikes.
There's no better way to end your work week than by celebrating National Doughnut Day! The Salvation Army of Big Rapids is helping their community celebrate the day on Friday by passing out free doughnuts from Bernie's Place in downtown Big Rapids.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
What could be a rare white wolf sighting in Manistee County has residents and the DNR looking for more information.
Brian Haik of Manistee has been reported missing.
Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport is now offering direct flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and the first flight is about to take off.
A new leap into the wild blue yonder. The Stratolaunch is the world's largest airplane, and the massive craft has a wingspan bigger than an NFL football field.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
A crowded and divided room Wednesday night as the discussion on Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city continues.
A man working construction at the Ludington Water Plant has died after falling around 30 feet.
A Cheboygan man was charged Thursday night after deputies say he broke into a home, stole a truck and then got it stuck in the mud.
