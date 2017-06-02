Healthy Living: 3D Knees - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Healthy Living: 3D Knees

Posted: Updated:

More than 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are done in the United States every year.

As baby boomers continue to age, some say that figure will grow to one million within the next decade.

In tonight's Healthy Living, Michelle Dunaway explains why more patients are choosing an option that allows doctors to build their patient's knees.    