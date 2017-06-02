MTM OTR: Traverse City's "The Spot" - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM OTR: Traverse City's "The Spot"

By Sarah Grimmer, Reporter
There’s a new hot spot to hang out in Traverse City this summer, no literally, they’re calling it “The Spot.” The growing hangout corner consists of hip t-shirts and candy from MI Happy Place, jaw dropping food trucks, and vintage arcade fun from The Coin Slot. Today our On The Road team is getting us ahead of the trend, they’re eating deep fried twinkies, trying on t-shirts, and gaming all morning long. Come hang out with us!

If you want to find our food truck friends from this morning give them a follow!

Rocwich 


Wingz & Thingz

MiddleBoys Savory Waffle Cones