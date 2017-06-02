Gladwin Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident in Midland County

A Gladwin man is dead after his truck went off the road and crashed into several trees in Midland County’s Lincoln Township.

Midland County deputies say it happened Thursday morning just before 11:30 on US-10, west of North Stark Road.

They say Robert Falconberry's truck went off the road and down an embankment where it hit a ditch before driving into several trees.

Falconberry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, deputies say there is no evidence that drugs or alcohol played a role, but they're still waiting on toxicology reports.