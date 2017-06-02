Cops & Doughnuts Joins MTM to Celebrate National Doughnut Day

Good news, Northern Michigan...it's National Doughnut Day!

Whether they're frosted, powdered or glazed, the sweet holiday is the perfect excuse to indulge in your favorite type of doughnuts.

The pastries have been tantalizing American taste buds since Dutch settlers first brought them over in the early 19th century.

The name comes from some of the earliest recipes, which featured nuts stuffed into the center of the dough.

A couple of centuries later, and the pastries can be found in a staggering number of shapes, sizes and flavors.

So to celebrate doughnuts of all sorts, Greg “Ryno” Rynearson, president of Cops and Doughnuts, joined the Michigan This Morning team with a little history behind National Doughnut Day, as well as a look at some of the delectable pastries they’re offering up.