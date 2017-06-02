Trump Asks Supreme Court to Reinstate Temporary Travel Ban

The Trump Administration is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate its executive order temporarily banning travelers from several primarily-Muslim countries from entering the US.

The justice department filed the request Thursday night; a move that appeals a ruling by the Fourth Circuit Court upholding a nationwide halt to the temporary ban earlier this year.

In its ruling, the Fourth Circuit Court claimed the order, which appears to discriminate against Muslims, is likely unconstitutional.

But the Trump Administration is arguing the executive order should be allowed to go into effect now while the Supreme Court considers its legality.