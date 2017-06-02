More than 30 Dead in Philippine Casino Attack

Dozens of people are dead after a gunman targeted a casino in the Philippines capital city of Manila.

Cell phone video captured the scene as hundreds of panicked tourists ran for their lives while gunshots and explosions rang out inside Manila's Resorts World Casino early Friday morning.

Police say the gunman shot at a TV screen and set gambling tables on fire before taking off with a backpack full of casino chips.

At least 36 people died of suffocation from smoke inside the building, and at least 70 more people were hurt in the chaos.

The gunman remained on the loose as people frantically ran from the building, then eventually set himself on fire.

Despite ISIS claiming responsibility for the attack, investigators believe the motive was money.