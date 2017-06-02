MSU Receives $300,000 Grant to Protect MI Cherries from Invasive Fruit Flies

Scientists at Michigan State University have received a $300,000 grant to protect our state cherries from an invasive fruit fly.

The grant will help fight against the spotted wing fruit fly.

Industries say the flies ruined 21 percent of Michigan cherry crops last year.

Scientists will use the grant to study pesticide application techniques, develop maps for sharing data on outbreak and step up outreach to farmers.

Michigan produces two thirds of the nation's supply of tart cherries.

That's more than 200 million pounds.