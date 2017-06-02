Kalkaska Area Youth Soccer Seeks Community Support With 5k Glow Fun Run/Walk

A Northern Michigan youth soccer program is looking for a little help from the community to keep it running.

After seeing a record number of participants this spring, the Kalkaska Area Youth Soccer program is looking for some extra funding to make sure they can keep playing.

So the organization is hosting its first ever 5k Glow Fun Run/Walk fundraiser.

The money raised will help pay for new equipment, soccer balls, field maintenance and other organization costs.

There will also be pre-race activities, including a glow paint station, a photo booth and soccer games.

“Soccer is a big sport and a lot of kids are interested in it,” says Ashley Miller with Kalkaska Area Youth Soccer. “We have a lot of overhead costs. We have to carry insurance on all of the kids that play. We have a lot of field maintenance that we have to maintain. We have nets. We have soccer balls, and we have jerseys. We want to be able to maintain it and have fresh stuff for these kids that are coming to participate with us.”

