Michigan Supreme Court Works to Settle Dispute Over Teacher Health Benefits

The Michigan Supreme Court will now settle a dispute of more the $500 million that were withheld from checks of school employees for retiree health care.

In the order, the supreme court said it would take an appeal from Governor Rick Snyder's administration, who wants to keep the money, but has lost in the lower courts.

Public school employees had three percent of their pay taken for about two years under a 2010 law signed by Governor Jennifer Granholm, which was later ruled unconstitutional.

Snyder's office says the money is necessary for the long-term stability of teachers’ health benefits.