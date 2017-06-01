Cheboygan Co. Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Stealing Truck

A Cheboygan man was charged Thursday night after deputies say he broke into a home, stole a truck and then got it stuck in the mud.

Cheboygan County deputies were called to a suspicious situation on Campbell Road in Beaugrand Township around six Wednesday.

A deputy found an abandoned pickup stuck in the mud.

The sheriff's office found out the truck had just been stolen, and that the two suspected thieves were in the surrounding woods.

They were able to arrest Blake Kitchen.

Deputies say he broke into the home where he stole the truck as well as an ATV.

Kitchen’s now charged with home invasion, stealing a vehicle, drunk driving and being a repeat offender.

Deputies say they're trying to figure out if a second person was involved.