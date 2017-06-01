TCAPS Holds Memorabilia Sale For Old Eastern Elementary Items

What could be a rare white wolf sighting in Manistee County has residents and the DNR looking for more information.
What could be a rare white wolf sighting in Manistee County has residents and the DNR looking for more information.
Students, parents, and faculty all had the chance to say goodbye to the old eastern elementary building on Thursday.
Students, parents, and faculty all had the chance to say goodbye to the old eastern elementary building on Thursday.
Alumni and community members all came out to purchase items that were in the old school building.
Alumni and community members all came out to purchase items that were in the old school building.
Brian Haik of Manistee has been reported missing.
Brian Haik of Manistee has been reported missing.
Michigan lawmakers at the Mackinac Policy Conference announced the Good Jobs for Michigan package of bills encouraging tax incentives for companies to come to Michigan.
Michigan lawmakers at the Mackinac Policy Conference announced the Good Jobs for Michigan package of bills encouraging tax incentives for companies to come to Michigan.
Michigan's U.S. congressional delegation introduced legislation at the Mackinac Policy Conference Thursday pushing to build a new Soo Lock.
Michigan's U.S. congressional delegation introduced legislation at the Mackinac Policy Conference Thursday pushing to build a new Soo Lock.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
A handful of volunteers made it their mission to bring some beauty to Traverse City.
A handful of volunteers made it their mission to bring some beauty to Traverse City.
The largest fish wins, when it comes to this year’s free summer fishing contest.
The largest fish wins, when it comes to this year’s free summer fishing contest.
The Manistee National Forest Festival will go off with a boom this year, with help from the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.
The Manistee National Forest Festival will go off with a boom this year, with help from the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
A crowded and divided room Wednesday night as the discussion on Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city continues.
A crowded and divided room Wednesday night as the discussion on Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city continues.
A generous gift from this man, benefitting an entire community... His foundation donating $15 million to Manistee County.
A generous gift from this man, benefitting an entire community... His foundation donating $15 million to Manistee County.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
A man working construction at the Ludington Water Plant has died after falling around 30 feet.
A man working construction at the Ludington Water Plant has died after falling around 30 feet.
“Time is a good healer but there's no perfect recipe for healing.”
“Time is a good healer but there's no perfect recipe for healing.”
A new leap into the wild blue yonder. The Stratolaunch is the world's largest airplane, and the massive craft has a wingspan bigger than an NFL football field.
A new leap into the wild blue yonder. The Stratolaunch is the world's largest airplane, and the massive craft has a wingspan bigger than an NFL football field.
A Grand Traverse County man was arrested and two stolen ATMs recovered. It's a break in a case made possible by anonymous tips.
A Grand Traverse County man was arrested and two stolen ATMs recovered. It's a break in a case made possible by anonymous tips.
A Cheboygan County man is awaiting punishment after admitting to sexually abusing two children under the age of 13.
A Cheboygan County man is awaiting punishment after admitting to sexually abusing two children under the age of 13.