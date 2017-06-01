UPDATE: Missing Man Found in Manistee

Update: Brian has been found.

Police say he was found at Manistee National Golf Course.

Police are actively searching for Brian Haik of Manistee, who was last seen visiting his mom's friend when he wandered off.

The 26-year-old male was last seen riding a bicycle into the woods at 770 E Hoague Road in Free Soil Michigan in Mason County.

Police say he has a mental disability.

Brian is described to have black hair, a mustache, a thin build and is about 5’6.”

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and black socks and shoes.

Brian was riding a Huffy bicycle with curved handle bats.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says that he could be headed in the direction of Manistee.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call this Mason County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 843-3475