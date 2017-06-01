'Good Jobs for Michigan' Package of Bills Introduced to Encourage Job Creation

Michigan lawmakers at the Mackinac Policy Conference announced the Good Jobs for Michigan package of bills encouraging tax incentives for companies to come to Michigan.

It was a full house at the announcement with the governor and figures throughout the state showing their support.

The package of bills would provide tax breaks for the companies only if they meet agreements on job creation and wages.

Governor Snyder says it could be the final push to encourage companies to come to the state.

"This is not about just giving away money," Governor Rick Snyder said. "This is about people earning opportunity. This is about performance. This is about new jobs. This is about accountability. This package delivers on all those counts."

The governor is urging swift action on this bill or he says we could lose out on big opportunities already in the works.