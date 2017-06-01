Planting of the Pots: Volunteers Bring Color to Traverse City Botanical Gardens

A handful of volunteers made it their mission to bring some beauty to Traverse City.

It's the Planting of the Pots.

A handful of people met at the botanical gardens in Traverse City to bring some summer color to the non-profit on Thursday.

The entire event was put on by volunteers, something they say makes it all the more special.

“There's a lot of events that go on here, so you want them to look, you know fresh and inviting so the spring plants are already done, so we've just gotten removed all of those yesterday and now we're putting in the summer plantings,” Julie Piske said.

And volunteers religiously make it out here every few months to get the gardens ready for the approaching season.