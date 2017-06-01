Pilgrim's Village Fishing Shop in Cadillac Hosts Annual Free Fishing Competition

The largest fish wins, when it comes to this year’s free summer fishing contest.

Pilgrim’s Village Fishing Shop in Cadillac is hosting the contest for the 6th year.

Anyone that reels one of the largest fish, in certain categories, wins a $50 gift certificate.

Rules are simple: fish must be measured at Pilgrim Village Fishing Shop, no frozen fish and you can only win one category.

The shop says it holds this tournament to inspire anglers to get out and fish.

“It's the sport, keep people fishing, keep them interested in the fishing. And nine out of ten of the fish come from our lakes, so the people, our local people, and our tourist people know what's in our lakes. The fish just keep getting bigger and bigger and bigger as we go through the summer. It's a lot of fun,” Steve Knaisel, owner, Pilgrims Village said.

The contest ends September 11, and there is no entry fee.

A $50 gift certificate will be awarded for the largest of the following species: largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, northern pike, walleye, bluegill, sunfish, perch, crappie, bullhead and dogfish.