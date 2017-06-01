Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Presents $10K Check to Manistee National Forest Festival

The Manistee National Forest Festival will go off with a boom this year, with help from the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.

The tribe presented a $10,000 check to go toward the Manistee National Forest Festival’s firework display.

$5,000 came from the Little River Casino.

And the other $5,000 from the tribe itself.

They say it's important for them to give back during such a special event.

“Very happy to be involved in the community and give back and be a gracious member of the community here. It's extremely important to be out there in the community and participate and give back,” Andrew Gentile, general manager, Little River Casino And Resort said.

The Manistee National Forest Festival runs June 30 through July 4.