TCAPS Holds Ground Breaking Ceremony for New Elementary School; Memorabilia Sale

Traverse City Area Public Schools just held a ground breaking ceremony at Eastern Elementary School.

It's happening before demolition starts on the old building, and before construction starts on the new one.

Construction is scheduled to start this July and should be finished by August of 2018.

The new building will be two stories and can have 550 students.

Students here moved over to Bertha Vos after their spring break and will finish out this year and all of next year before moving into their new school.

The school is having a memorabilia sale until 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the gym of Eastern Elementary.

Alumni and anyone from the community can come out and buy old items from the school.

Lockers, desks , gym equipment and old signs are just a few of the things for sale.

Students and parents are all excited.

"It's extremely exciting for my son who will be part of the very first fifth grade class to graduate from the new Eastern. it'll be interesting and awesome to see the new changes and the new environment that he will be exposed to and be able to learn from,” Jennifer Walter said.

