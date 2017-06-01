US Officially Withdrawing From Paris Climate Accord

Cutting ties with hundreds of other nations.

The U.S. is officially pulling out of the Paris climate accord.

In remarks made Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump backed up his campaign promise saying he was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.

The president says the pact is more about other nations gaining a "financial advantage" over the U.S. than it is about climate change.

He says that he wants to create a "level playing field" and establish the "highest standard of living, highest standard of environmental protection."

Former President Barack Obama says the Trump administration is joining "a small handful of nations that reject the future" by withdrawing from the climate change pact.

Obama adds he has confidence that U.S. cities, states and businesses will fill the void by taking the lead on protecting the climate.