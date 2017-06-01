Special Olympics Michigan State Summer Games: Opening Eyes Program

Michigan lawmakers at the Mackinac Policy Conference announced the Good Jobs for Michigan package of bills encouraging tax incentives for companies to come to Michigan.
Michigan's U.S. congressional delegation introduced legislation at the Mackinac Policy Conference Thursday pushing to build a new Soo Lock.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
A handful of volunteers made it their mission to bring some beauty to Traverse City.
The largest fish wins, when it comes to this year’s free summer fishing contest.
The Manistee National Forest Festival will go off with a boom this year, with help from the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.
The Michigan Film Office is trying to reel in jobs and creative minds with a special grant in Northern Michigan.
A horrible accident has the state investigating.
Thousands of athletes from all over Michigan are taking their marks and running for the gold at the Special Olympics Summer Games.
Traverse City Area Public Schools just held a ground breaking ceremony at Eastern Elementary School.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
A crowded and divided room Wednesday night as the discussion on Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city continues.
A generous gift from this man, benefitting an entire community... His foundation donating $15 million to Manistee County.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
A man working construction at the Ludington Water Plant has died after falling around 30 feet.
“Time is a good healer but there's no perfect recipe for healing.”
A Grand Traverse County man was arrested and two stolen ATMs recovered. It's a break in a case made possible by anonymous tips.
A Cheboygan County man is awaiting punishment after admitting to sexually abusing two children under the age of 13.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.
