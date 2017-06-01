Possible Pure White Wolf Spotted Near Betsie River

An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.

According to the Betsie River Centennial Lily Farm, photos taken May 23 shows what appears to be a pure white wolf.

The white wolf was spotted about a ½ mile away from the farm, across the Betsie River near the Iron Fish Distillery.

In a post on Facebook, Betsie River Centennial Lily Farm says the white wolf has been sighted at least three times.

The post also states the Michigan DNR is interested in hearing about any additional sightings to help them determine the wolf’s travel territory.

We have reached out to the Michigan DNR for confirmation but have not yet heard back.