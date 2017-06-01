MSP Investigating After Semi Crashes into Oncoming Traffic on US - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MSP Investigating After Semi Crashes into Oncoming Traffic on US 10

U.S. 10 had to close for several hours after a semi crashed, rolling over to pin three vehicles on Thursday around 8 a.m.

Michigan State Police said there were only mild injuries to those involved.

It happened when an Allied van was headed east, crossed the median and crashed into oncoming traffic.

The crash is still under investigation. 